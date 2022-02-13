Pillar (PLR) Price Tops $0.0118 on Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $117,374.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pillar has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pillar Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

