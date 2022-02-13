Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the January 15th total of 840,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 605,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PHIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

