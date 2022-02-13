Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.120-$6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its FY22 guidance to 6.57-6.75 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.00.

NYSE:PM opened at $107.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.84. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

