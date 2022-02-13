Phantasma Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004213 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $186.95 million and $3.22 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,515.50 or 0.99810365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00063575 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00020739 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002463 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.65 or 0.00374802 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,185,056 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

