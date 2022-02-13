PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 35.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,984,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,762,000 after buying an additional 581,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 593,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,507,000 after buying an additional 16,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PULS opened at $49.39 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59.

