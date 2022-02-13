Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group raised Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.74.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $285.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after buying an additional 3,681,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after buying an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after buying an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

