Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Update

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the January 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PSMMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($40.77) to GBX 2,650 ($35.84) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.81) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($41.04) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($44.19) to GBX 2,897 ($39.18) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,343.67.

OTCMKTS PSMMY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,223. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $95.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.59.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

