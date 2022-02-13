Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 15,550.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PSHZF stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09. Pershing Square has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $41.44.
Pershing Square Company Profile
