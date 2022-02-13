Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 15,550.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PSHZF stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09. Pershing Square has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $41.44.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

