Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives €220.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) have received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €225.33 ($259.00).

Several research firms recently commented on RI. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($270.11) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($232.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($277.01) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($287.36) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €196.00 ($225.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

RI stock traded up €1.20 ($1.38) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €191.70 ($220.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €202.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €196.20. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($123.28) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($156.61).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.