Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €266.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €266.00 ($305.75) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RI. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($225.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($277.01) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($252.87) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($232.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €255.00 ($293.10) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €225.33 ($259.00).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €191.70 ($220.34) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($123.28) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($156.61). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €202.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €196.20.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

