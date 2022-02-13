Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €196.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €196.00 ($225.29) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($252.87) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €256.00 ($294.25) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($205.75) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($270.11) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($232.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €225.33 ($259.00).

EPA:RI opened at €191.70 ($220.34) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €202.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €196.20. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($123.28) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($156.61).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

