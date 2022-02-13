PERI Finance (PERI) Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. One PERI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PERI Finance has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PERI Finance has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044827 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.12 or 0.06897717 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,369.75 or 0.99809579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00047426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00049517 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006350 BTC.

PERI Finance Coin Profile

PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,076,967 coins and its circulating supply is 4,161,693 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance . The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PERI Finance

