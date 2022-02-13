PEPS Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $42,163.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00119556 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

