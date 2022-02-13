pEOS (PEOS) Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $52.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00044673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.50 or 0.06888136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,283.59 or 1.00036107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00047292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049265 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006365 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

