Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 148.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.91.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $83.96 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.65.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

