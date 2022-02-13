Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,840 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 91.7% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vertiv by 7.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,613,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Vertiv by 42.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vertiv by 47.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

