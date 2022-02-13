Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 52.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.43.

TECH opened at $418.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $338.79 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

