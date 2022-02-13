Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,953 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 151.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,953 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,340 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,430 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,122 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,878,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

