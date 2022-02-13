PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 99.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.1%.

PFLT opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $522.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

