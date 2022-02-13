PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 99.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.1%.
PFLT opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $522.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $13.92.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.
PFLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.
