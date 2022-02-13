Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTON. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Westpark Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.10.

PTON opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $155.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $58,825,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 114,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,659,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,706,000 after acquiring an additional 372,442 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

