Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.10.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $155.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $175,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $58,825,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 114,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,659,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,706,000 after buying an additional 372,442 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

