Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.10.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.38. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $155.52.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

