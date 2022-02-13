Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 2,000 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,221 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 50.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 63.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $15.69 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

