Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392,117 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,205,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 64,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,826 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 940,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares during the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSM stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

