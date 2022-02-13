PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $679.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $36.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

