Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.78 EPS

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $2.78, RTT News reports. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BTU traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. 12,592,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,179,795. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $196,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,225 shares of company stock worth $554,782 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 332.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,375 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 28,611 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 45,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,390 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 78,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,582 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

