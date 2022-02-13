Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.78 EPS

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coal producer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $2.78, RTT News reports. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BTU opened at $17.02 on Friday. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $196,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,225 shares of company stock valued at $554,782 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 332.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,375 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,611 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 304.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,390 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 78,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 16.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,582 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

