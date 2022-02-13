PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

Shares of PYPL opened at $115.29 on Friday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $114.73 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and have sold 28,359 shares valued at $5,109,582. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

