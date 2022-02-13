Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Paycom Software in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.21.

PAYC opened at $349.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $296.68 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 118.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

