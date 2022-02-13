Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Paycom Software in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.21.

PAYC opened at $349.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $296.68 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 118.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.