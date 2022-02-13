Paula Ann Johnson Sells 12,000 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $93.20 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Commerce Bank increased its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Phillips 66 by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

