Patria Investments (PAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Patria Investments to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 56.78%. The company had revenue of $39.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. On average, analysts expect Patria Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

PAX opened at $17.59 on Friday. Patria Investments has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $910.28 million and a PE ratio of 18.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Patria Investments by 1,850.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Patria Investments by 3,284.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the third quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Patria Investments by 4,260.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patria Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.