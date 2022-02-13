Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Down 76.1% in January

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the January 15th total of 616,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,227,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, increased their price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 170 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Pantheon Resources stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.70. 738,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,659. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. Pantheon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21.

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

