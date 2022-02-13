Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Down 76.1% in January

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the January 15th total of 616,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,227,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, increased their price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 170 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Pantheon Resources stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.70. 738,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,659. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. Pantheon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.