Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFO) Short Interest Down 53.3% in January

Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAFO. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacifico Acquisition by 742.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 102,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Get Pacifico Acquisition alerts:

PAFO stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91. Pacifico Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pacifico Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacifico Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacifico Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.