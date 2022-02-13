Otter Tail (OTTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Otter Tail to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OTTR stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $71.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Otter Tail by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Otter Tail by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Otter Tail by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 46.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

