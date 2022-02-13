Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OBTC traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,958. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74.

Get Osprey Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.