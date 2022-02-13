OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives $126.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

OSIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,402 shares of company stock worth $2,693,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 34.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 73.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.08. 137,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,317. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

