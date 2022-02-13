Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%.
NYSE OSCR opened at $6.70 on Friday. Oscar Health has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oscar Health Company Profile
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
