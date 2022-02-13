Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%.

NYSE OSCR opened at $6.70 on Friday. Oscar Health has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.