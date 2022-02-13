ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

IX stock opened at $103.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.36. ORIX has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. FMR LLC raised its position in ORIX by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,027,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 36,123 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in ORIX by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in ORIX by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 235,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,973,000 after buying an additional 34,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ORIX by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 641,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,309,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

