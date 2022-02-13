ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
IX stock opened at $103.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.36. ORIX has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
