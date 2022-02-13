Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report sales of $31.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.40 million and the lowest is $27.81 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $35.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $154.92 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $159.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OESX shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. 148,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,474. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $96.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.21. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

