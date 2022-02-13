Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.
Shares of NASDAQ ORTX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 562,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,190. The company has a market capitalization of $134.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Orchard Therapeutics
Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.