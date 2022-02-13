Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 562,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,190. The company has a market capitalization of $134.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

