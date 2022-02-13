Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report sales of $10.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.55 billion and the lowest is $10.49 billion. Oracle posted sales of $10.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $42.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.20 billion to $42.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $44.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.53 billion to $44.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $79.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.16. Oracle has a twelve month low of $61.08 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

