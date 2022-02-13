Oppenheimer Weighs in on MDxHealth SA’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDXH)

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for MDxHealth in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.87). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MDxHealth’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

MDXH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MDxHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXH opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDxHealth stock. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,958,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,000. MDxHealth comprises about 2.9% of Bleichroeder LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bleichroeder LP owned approximately 16.53% of MDxHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

