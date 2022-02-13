Oppenheimer Raises Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $45.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.10.

PTON stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.38. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $155.52. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $175,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $58,825,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 114,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,659,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,706,000 after purchasing an additional 372,442 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

