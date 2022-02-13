Oppenheimer Cuts JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $45.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 80.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FROG. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. JFrog has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $70.82.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in JFrog in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in JFrog by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 964.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

