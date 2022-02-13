Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572,717 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,149,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Open Lending by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $44.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

