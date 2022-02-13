OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $941.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.49.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

