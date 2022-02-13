Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Raised to $77.00 at Bank of America

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

