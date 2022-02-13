Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Declares $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of TSE OLY opened at C$51.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.88. Olympia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of C$40.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.75. The company has a market cap of C$122.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

