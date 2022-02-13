Oliver James Rigby Acquires 65 Shares of The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Oliver James Rigby purchased 65 shares of Panoply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($202.16).

Shares of TPX stock opened at GBX 230.20 ($3.11) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 245.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. The firm has a market cap of £202.57 million and a PE ratio of -575.50. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 173.50 ($2.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 325 ($4.39).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Panoply’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.50%.

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

