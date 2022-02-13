Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 656,376 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

